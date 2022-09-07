Gambia: Asselem FC Clasp Debut Win in Gunjur Nawetan

6 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Asselem FC on Sunday clasped their first victory in the on-going Gunjur 'nawetan' following their 1-0 victory over Gam Rock FC played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

The Asselem boys came into the match with 1 point after their 1-1 draw with Santos United FC in their opening group match before slipping to Mighty Ajax FC 1-0 in their second group match.

Asselem FC required a win to stay in Gunjur nawetan for another season.

The Asselem boys netted one goal in the match without Gam Rock FC responding to grip their first victory in the annual Gunjur nawetan.

Asselem FC now grasped 4 points in three group matches and will fracas to beat Golden FC in their final group match to progress to the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Gunjur nawetan.

Gam Rock FC is still with 4 points after four group matches.

