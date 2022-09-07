Gambia: Wallidan Seeks GFF Support in Negotiating With CAF for Place in the CAF Confederations Cup

Local Football Club, Wallidan FC has requested The Gambia Football Federation's (GFF) support in negotiating with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for a place in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The call was penned in a letter signed by the club's president, Alieu Ceesay and dated 29th August 2022 and addressed to the secretary general of GFF.

"As champions of the GFF FA Cup 2021/2022, Wallidan FC would like to participate in the CAF Cup. The opportunity to play in the CAF Confederations Cup would be an excellent moral boost for our players and we would like your support in negotiating with CAF to play," the club's president wrote.

"Our players would be grateful for the said opportunity and are ready to showcase Gambian talent to the world."

"Wallidan FC has not participated in the CAF Confederations Cup in several years and given its impressive season, would like to continue the momentum by playing in the CAF Confederations Cup."

"We urge your support in negotiating with CAF, which would give us the opportunity to play," he appealed.