West Africa: ECOWAS Open Maiden Inter Contingent Football Tournament

The ECOWAS military intervention in The Gambia recently kicked off a football tournament for its contingents at the Fajara Barracks.

The maiden inter contingent football games are expected to take place from 1st to 8th September 2022 at The Gambia Armed Force Military Training Academy.

Madam Miatta Lily French, head of mission for the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia said they have performed a wide range of operational duties under their mandate in supporting Gambia's defence and security since their arrival in the country in 2017.

She added that with the support and cooperation of Gambians, they successfully executed their mission and mandate for enhanced democracy, peace and stability in The Gambia.

She also said that in pursuance of their mission and mandate, it is important that they engage in a variety of activities which will ensure team work, unity of purpose, esprit de corps and camaraderie among all ECOMIG contingents.

She stated that the games could not be organised earlier due to the contingents various and complex commitment, mandate, as well as other important assignments.

"It is therefore noble and refreshing that finally, such an activity is taking place," she said.

She noted that although the various contingents are sharply small in numbers, she believes their mere participation is an indication of the determination, zeal and resoluteness to come together to enhance esprit de corps and interact.

Lieutenant Colonel Afford Marteye, ECOWAS Public Relations Officer, thanked Gambian security forces as well as the ECOWAS mission for their hard work and commitment to duty.