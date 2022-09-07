Ghana: 3 Farmers Remanded Over Murder of Fulani Herdsman

Wa — The Wa Magistrate Court has remanded into police custody three farmers for the alleged murder of a Fulani herdsman, at Kuntaali in the Nadowli-Kaleo District in the Upper Region.

The body of the 29-year-old herdsman, identified as Demo Jeti, was found on the Kuntaali-Chari road on July 1, this year, with multiple machete's cuts.

The suspects, John Dakurah, Numbuzie Chawinaa and Sylvester Tankpare, believed to be in their 30s, were arrested from their hideout on Tuesday by the police after a tip-off.

The court presided over by Maxibrain Titriku did not take the pleas of the suspects on grounds that it did not have the jurisdiction to try the case.

He case was adjourned it to September 19, at which time it is expected that the High Court will take over the murder case.

The Public Relations Officer of the Regional Police Command Chief Inspector Gideon Boateng confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times in Wa, capital of the Upper West Region, yesterday.

He said Jeti, who was taking care of a herd of cattle, belonging to a resident of the community, left the house to take the herd to pasture, on July, 1.

Chief Insp Boateng said Jeti never returned to the house and a search was launched by the owner of the herd the next day.

He said the search party discovered the body of Jeti in a bush along the Kuntaali-Chari road.

Chief Insp Boateng said that the incident was reported to the police, who followed up to the scene of the crime.

He stated that a thorough inspection of the body revealed several slashes on suspected cutlass cuts on the body.

The body, Chief Insp Boateng said was conveyed to the Upper West Regional Hospital morgue for autopsy and later released to the family for burial according to Islamic tradition.

He said an investigation was launched into the killing, which led them to the hideout of the suspects, who were arrested by the police on September 2.