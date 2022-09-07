Ghana: Court Remands Carpenter for Stabbing Co-Tenant

7 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A carpenter has been remanded in police custody by the Circuit Court in Accra for allegedly stabbing his 61-year-old co-tenant without any provocation.

The suspect, James Appiah Korang, 24, supposedly stabbed the female victim in the head, lower abdomen, and her left breast.

The carpenter, who was charged with causing harm, has pleaded not guilty, and was expected to reappear on September 14.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) E. Nyamekye opposed the bail request, saying accused was a flight risk and when granted bail, he would not appear to stand trial.

The court heard that the victim, Aunty Yaa, is unemployed while accused resides at Nima together with the complainant.

ASP Nyamekye said the victim had been nursing an ankle injury and she had been advised to exercise.

On August 29, this year at about 5:30 am, the victim who was jogging around the house, realised that the suspect was following her.

Prosecution said when the victim ascertained who was trailing her, accused used an implement suspected to be a knife to stab her head, lower abdomen, and the left breast.

ASP Nyamekye said after committing the act, Korang took to his heels and the victim shouted for help.

The court heard that the victim was rushed to the Ridge Hospital for treatment while a report was made to the police and accused was arrested and handed over to the police.

