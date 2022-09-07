Liberia: Man Lifeless Body Discovered in Sugar Cane Farm

A sixty-four (64) year old man identified as William T. Stephens was seen lying helpless on his sugarcane farm on late Friday evening at about 21hours in Barriken Township about four kilometers away from the Town of Barriken in Maryland County.

Omega C. Stephens, twenty-six years old son of the victim told a team of reporters that upon their arrival on the scene, they contacted the police and health workers but they could not respond due to the late hours about (9:00PM). But state security along with health workers from the Pleebo Health Center arrived on the scene on early Saturday morning September 3, 2022, where the 64-years old was pronounced dead by the health authority.

After pronouncing the late Stephens dead, fifteen men coroner jurors were established who carry on their careful observation on the corps of the victim. According to the team, there was no foul played. That he may have died as a result of his health condition. The Crime Service Department of the Liberia National Police, Maryland Detachment turned the corps of William T. Stephens on Saturday, September over the weekend to his people.

Speaking over the weekend in an interview with our correspondent, Omega C. Stephens explained further that his late father was a right inguinal hernia patient. He said the deceased also had respiratory problems (difficulty in breathing), and was undergoing treatment at the James Jenkins Dossen Memorial Hospital in Harper. "My father been experiencing this problem almost fifteen years now and he went to the hospital to do the operation and he ran away because he said he was afraid to die" Omega Stephens narrated.

The victim's relative disclosed that he was advised not to go on the farm until he completed his treatment but he never listened to them and he forcibly went on the farm. Omega said he believe that his father died as a result of his health condition and cautioned the public not to shift blame for his death. The 64-years old man had eleven (11) children five males and six females.