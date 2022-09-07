Nigeria's Non-Literacy Population Now Stands At 31%, Says Govt

The Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nanah Opiah, said yesterday that Nigeria's current illiteracy level stands currently at 31 percent.

According to him, this is a significant reduction from previous years. And seven percent away from 2015 statistics which put the country 's non-literacy rate at 38 percent.

"It is heartwarming to note that the current statistics of 2022, based on estimations, captured the non-literate population at about 31% of the estimated total population.

"This is a significant reduction from the hitherto statistics of 38% in 2015", the minister said on the occasion of the 2022 International Literacy Day Ministering Press Briefing in Abuja.

He said: " International Literacy Day is observed all over the world to reaffirm commitment to promoting education and literacy. This goes to underscore the importance of education to human existence.

"As you are all aware, the world has become complex with rapid scientific and technological advancements. Several things have changed, including what it means to be literate and this administration is sparing no effort in meeting up with the demands of the present times.

"The theme of the 2022 International Literacy Day; 'Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces; Exploring Opportunities and Possibilities', is an opportunity to rethink the fundamental importance of literacy learning spaces to build resilience and ensure quality, equitable, and inclusive education for all.

"The theme is also apt as it adequately helps to increase awareness about the diverse literacy learning spaces which centred on the needs of youths and adults. These needs are based on new knowledge and emerging evidences that are related to effective policies, systems, governance, programmes, teaching and learning practice, and monitoring of learning spaces.

"Each year, through this celebration, we remind all stakeholders of the status of literacy and adult learning, and strive to solicit for more dedication, enthusiasm and commitment by all towards the cause of mass literacy delivery. Indeed, the past two years has turned out to be an unexpected reality for the entire globe with the outbreak of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic that struck the world. unexpectedly.

"The inclusion of Youth and Adult Literacy as a pillar in the Ministry's Ministerial Strategic Plan, MSP, is a clear and resounding demonstration of Government's commitment to advancing literacy.

"Worthy of mention is that UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning has regarded learning cities as "the Pillar of Sustainable Development" in a world marked by high level of infrastructural, economic and technological advancement.

" This promotes integrated approach to literacy learning, built on the principles of lifelong learning, which is the major focus of UNESCO s ILD for this year. It is against this backdrop, that the FME has chosen to join the rest of the world to celebrate this year's International Literacy Day with the mindset of bringing creativity and innovation to literacy delivery in Nigeria."