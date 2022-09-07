Nigeria: IPMAN Strike - NMDPRA Says Will Fast-Track Settlement of Marketers' Claims

7 September 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mary Izuaka

The midstream and downstream petroleum regulator says it has paid markteters N103 billion in nine months.

The federal government says it has paid oil marketers N103 billion as bridging claims between December 2021 and August 2022.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said this in a statement on Tuesday after the Northern Independent Petroleum Marketers Forum said the government owed its members more than N70 billion since 2019.

The oil marketers commenced a three-day warning strike on Monday to protest the non-payment of outstanding haulage claims.

IPMAN said the warning strike was in compliance with a resolution reached by IPMAN branches in nine states in the north.

Members of the union are meet on Wednesday at the expiration of the warning strike to take a decision on the next line of action.

Reacting, the NMDPRA in its statement said it met with the Northern Independent Petroleum Marketers Forum (NIPMF) on 5th and 6th September 2022 with the participation of the NNPC Ltd.

"The authority would like to reiterate that payment of bridging claims is an ongoing process and payments are disbursed as it is received from Marketers," the agency said.

"It should be noted that the authority has disbursed a total of N103,037,183, 922.91 Naira between December 2021 to August 2022.

"Following the extensive deliberations between the parties, the authority further commits to fast-track the settlement of all outstanding claims when received from marketers after due verification and reconciliation.

"NIPMF has agreed to work with the NMDPRA to ensure the free flow of petroleum products nationwide," the statement said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X