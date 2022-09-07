Nigeria: Showmax Appoints Filani GM for Nigeria Operations

African video streaming service, Showmax, has announced the appointment of Opeoluwa Filani as General Manager for its Nigeria operations.

Announcing Filani's appointment, Yolisa Phahle, the CEO of MultiChoice Connected Video, said: "We've witnessed unprecedented growth in our paying subscriber base over the past year, and it has become even more important to have a dedicated team at the helm of affairs of Showmax in one of our most important markets.

"Opeoluwa brings many years of relevant experience and a refreshing perspective to business development. His appointment couldn't have come at a better time as this is a defining period for our business in Nigeria. I am confident that with his experience and vision, Opeoluwa will drive Showmax Nigeria to even greater heights.

Filani has over 16 years of senior management experience, working in various roles in Sales and Marketing. Before joining Showmax, he was the Country Sales Director at JCDeaux, a multinational out-of-home advertising company, where he led the Sales and Marketing department.

He said: "These are exciting times for the SVoD industry in Africa and Showmax is right at the centre of this emerging sector. Showmax's commitment to developing a local Nigerian strategy I believe is right for this fast-changing environment and I am happy to be a part of it.