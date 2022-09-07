Nigeria: Things to Know About Mariam Anako, Ooni's New Wife

7 September 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Shina Abubakar

In a low-key marriage, the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Tuesday, welcomed his new wife, Mariam Anako, into the palace.

Here are some few things to know about the Ooni's new marriage and his wife, Mariam:

Until her marriage to Ooni, Mariam is said to be working as an administrative manager in an oil and gas firm that is also into engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning.

Mariam is from the Ebira ethnic group in Kogi State.

Her parents were based in Ilorin, Kwara state

She lost her dad at a young age.

She was raised in the home of former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Dikko.

Her mother is a retired police officer.

Her elder sister, Medina Anako is a lawyer, businesswoman, and also Special Adviser on Intergovernmental Affairs and Kogi State Diaspora Focal Point Officer (DFPO) to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Mariam's elder sibling, Mrs Raliat Abdulrahman nee Anako is a Special Adviser to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

The couple had their introduction ceremony on February 19,2022 before the low-keyed marriage.

In a series of videos, which went viral, the Ife monarch and some chiefs showered prayers on Mariam while she was on her knees.

Mariam becomes Ooni' fourth wife after his last union with Prophetess Naomi Ogunwusi was dissolved in December 2021.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X