Liberia: President Weah Makes Nominations in Government ... Names Associate Justice, Permanent Rep. to UN

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, has made a number of nominations in Government pending Senate confirmation where applicable.

Those nominated by the President include Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, Sr., Associate Justice, Supreme Court of Liberia; and Mrs. Sarah B. Fyneah, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of Liberia to the United Nations and all its organs, and with non-resident concurrent accreditation to Brazil and Cuba.

Dr. Weah has also named Mr. Samuel Bannett as Deputy Commissioner for Technical Affairs at the Liberia Revenue Authority; and Mrs. Maria G. Harrison as Secretary General of the Manu River Union.