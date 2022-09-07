Ghana: 229,926 Children in BE/R Targeted for Polio Vaccinations

Kintampo — Dr Adomako-Boateng said this last Thursday at the regional launch of the first round of oral polio vaccination campaign, at Kintampo, in the Bono East Region.

The Regional Director noted that the vaccination was slated for September 1-4, this year for the first round, and October 6-9, for the second round.

He stated that "The oral polio vaccination exercise will boost the immunity levels of beneficiary children, and to ensure polio-free life for every child."

Dr Adomako-Boateng was optimistic that administering the vaccines at health facilities, schools, market centers, churches, on the street including house-to-house, outreaches and camps would make it easily accessible to the people.

The regional director implored parents and guardians to fully rally behind the campaign, saying that it was important to vaccinate every child and strengthen routine immunisation services as well.

Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, who launched the vaccination campaign, said all forms of polio viruses were earmarked for global eradication.

The regional minister expressed worry about how the virus was transmitted by person-to-person mainly through faeces contaminated with the virus that ended up in the mouth, and contaminated water and food.

He noted that though there was no cure for polio, it was preventable through the vaccines, and entreated all parents to fully immunise their children to protect them from polio viruses.

Mr Adu Gyan said as long as a single child remained infected, children in all countries were at risk of contracting polio, adding that all the stakeholders must join the campaign.

The regional minister urged parents and communities to avail their children for the exercise, where each child would be given two drops in each round, saying that the media must create awareness.

He used the occasion to appeal to adults in the area who had not received the COVID - 19 vaccines, to take the opportunity to go for a jab.