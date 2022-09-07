Ghana: HSWU Demands Improved Conditions of Service

The Health Services Workers' Union (HSWU) has called on the government to improve the service conditions of workers to enhance service delivery at health facilities.

The General Secretary, HSWU of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Franklin Owusu Ansah, said there was no adequate care for caregivers, as such the government and the union's employers needed to ensure the provision of adequate healthcare for members.

Mr Ansah was speaking at the HSWU of TUC 13th anniversary week celebration and launch of the HSWU Fund held on the theme "The Role of Unions in Promoting Socio-Economic Wellbeing of Members in Times of Economic Crises," in Accra yesterday.

He noted that the union was challenged with getting pensions contributions for retirees as well as fragmentations on the union's front.

Mr Ansah disclosed that the union had completed a 45-room hotel with a 700 conference seater-capacity in Tamale.

"We have also purchased a four storey building for use as our office space and to also rent out part," he added.

Mr Ansah said the fund was being established to secure members financially, grant loans, take members' contributions towards pension, for high purchase and to cater for critical illness.

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye promised the union of the service's intention to establish a system that would ensure that members were well taken care of.

"GHS is looking at having a staff clinic where members can receive healthcare," he added.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye congratulated the union for the feat chalked and stressed the need for them to deepen teamwork for the achievement of all set targets.

"The pandemic showed how important health sector workers are. Not just doctors and nurses but all involved in the sector," he stated.

"You are all therefore very relevant and we need all of you. That is why teamwork is important because it is with that the sector can improve," he added.

Rev. Richard Kwasi Yeboah, Chairperson of the TUC and Chairman of the event reiterated the need for members to play their roles effectively and efficiently as a team.

He indicated that the institution of the HSWU week celebration over the years had played a crucial role in raising the reputations of all sector players and not just doctors and nurses.

Rev. Yeboah underscored the timeliness and relevance of the theme, and advocated for pensioners to be incorporated into the fund.