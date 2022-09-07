Ghana: Heart of Wolves Win GDFA Gala

Madina-based Heart of Wolves Deaf Football Club (DFC) emerged winners of the third edition of the Ghana Deaf Football Association (GDFA) gala played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two-day event held on Friday and Saturday drawn 15 teams from Accra and the other regions.

The winners endured a stiff challenge from Western Warriors DFC to win 4-3 after penalty shoot-outs.

Having shown skill, grit and character from the initial stages, both teams fought hard to undo each other in the final to avoid the dreaded penalty shootouts.

That obviously put their attackers on edge and missed very good chances that could have determined the winner in regulation time.

But as they failed to convert the chances, the tie was determined by the session that saw the winners convert four against three to grab the trophy and gold medals and unspecified cash prize.

Western Warriors DFC who gave a good account of themselves also received a cash prize and silver medals.

Tema DFC also recorded a 5-4 victory to win the bronze medal and cash prize.

The lads from Tema were actually tipped to run the show but they paid dearly for over-elaboration as they we knocked out at the semi finals in the penalty shootouts.

Wild Jaguar followed in fourth position after their third-place match loss to the Tema side.

The event assembled a large gathering of deaf athletes and officials some of who worked for the association's technical team that identified players to be selected into the national team.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President of the Ghana Deaf Football Association (GDFA), Mr Christopher Ekpo, commended the teams for turning out in their numbers to make the competition a success.

"You have done well by coming in your numbers. This is the kind of commitment we want to see to promote and develop deaf football in the country.

"From what we have seen today, we can all attest to the fact that the talents are there but what the players lack now is the fitness to play at the highest level."

"I believe that the situation will improve if we put in place competitive events to make the players active every weekend or two," Mr Ekpo said.

Member of Parliament for the Korle Klottey Constituency, Dr Zanetor Rawlings, a patron of the GDFA and Special Guest of Honour for the event, commended the executive for the event and tasked them to work harder to develop deaf football.

She pledged her support for the group and hoped that the event would become a major one in the sports calendar of the nation.

The Vice President of the GDFA, Mr Daniel Awintima Akomis, said the association would make it an annual event and add other competitions to it to keep the players busy.

Head of the GDFA Technical Directorate, Mr Winfred Chartey Annan, expressed satisfaction at the performance exhibited by the players despite their lack of competition.

He said having assumed a national dimension, it was important the GDFA work harder to unearth players from all corners of the country as they hope to qualify for the Deaf World Cup.