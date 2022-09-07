Ghana: Okoman Council Expresses Worry Over Unprovoked Attacks

The Okoman Council of the Akuapem Traditional Area and elders of Akropong in the Eastern Region said they are worried about unprovoked attacks on them by thugs of factions in the Akuapem chieftaincy dispute and called on Ghanaians to condemn the acts.

The latest attack they argued, occurred about three weeks ago at Akropong where without any provocation, the Banmuhehe led a group of persons to raid the Okuapemhemaa's palace, and in the process shot an innocent young man who has had his left leg amputated.

Addressing a press conference in Akropong-Akuapem last Tuesday at the Akropong Akuapem Frankaatuhene, Nana Kwao Kutruku, warned that events unfolding in Akropong Akuapem traditional area were sad and dangerous which must be nibbed in the bud.

Nana Kutruku recalled that it all began with the passing of Okuapehene, Omanhene Oseadeayo Addo Dankwa III, in July 2015, and the subsequent death of the Oueenmother, Nana Dokua.

At the time, he said Nana Dokua, in collaboration with the principal female elders (Mmerewatia), and the other kingmakers, had initiated the process of nominating a suitable candidate to succeed the late Omanhene Oseadeayo Addo Dankwa III.

"They nominated a royal, Frederick William Kwasi Akuffo (aka. Joe Farrel)," he said.

Nana Kutruku recounted that process, however, got truncated when Ohemmea Dokua also joined her ancestors, a year later adding it was in line with the customs of Akuapem Nana Afua Nketiaa Obuo II was nominated, selected and installed to succeed Nana Dokua.

"In line with established custom, Nana Affua Nketia Obuo II was tasked to continue the process of finding a successor to Oseadeayo Addo Dankwa."

He continued that in late 2017, Nana Afua Nketiaa Obuo II tasked the Mmerewatia and Nana Kwasi Omenako II, the Akuapem Asonahene together with the other kingmakers to join her in the installation of Odehye Fredrick William Kwasi Akuffo, under the stool name, Nana Obuobi Atiemo II.

At that stage, Nana Kutruku recounted that Odehye Fredrick William Kwasi Akuffo was moved into a 40-day confinement as demanded by custom to undergo traditional training.

"It was at this stage that the late Victor Newman with the full backing of the President of the Republic interrupted the process by clandestinely and uncustomarily installing one Kwadwo Kesse as Okuapehene," the Akuapem Frankaatuhene recounted.

"Mr President the January 24, 2018, raid and assault of innocent men at the Okuapehene's palace amount to a clear breach of Articles of 14, 15 & 18 of the Constitution and the consequences are spelt out in Article 2(4)."

Nana Kutruku condemned the arrest of some chiefs such as Nana Ampem Darko and the Nana Kwasi Omenako II (Akuapem Asonahene) in the military raid of January 24, 2018.

According to him, the Akuapem Asonahene, Nana Kwasi Omenako II and Nana Ampem Darko who are prominent Akuapem Chiefs were arrested, thrown behind a Pick-Up and driven to Koforidua.

The installation of Kwadwo Kesse, he stated was also supervised and controlled by the then "self-styled Amonokromhene" who was not a gazzetted Chief at the time.

"The slaughtering of a ram to commemorate Kwadwo Kesse's installation was also performed by the Banmuhene who was then under an injunction by the High Court in Koforidua not to perform any chieftaincy function and for that matter should desist from referring to himself as a chief," he added.