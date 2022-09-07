Ghana: Agyemang Badu - I'm Not Ready for Ghana Return

Former Black Stars player and World Cup winner, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, has insisted that he is not ready to make a return to the national team.

The former Udinese player said despite joining Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics to play active football, he was not working his way back into the Black Stars and possibly for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

"I am not ready for the Black Stars or the upcoming World Cup. I just want to enjoy my football with Great Olympics and not to have another chance with the Black Stars," he stated during the eSport Summit held in Accra on Wednesday.

He said, he was actually working hard to adapt to the physicality of the local league, having played in Europe for over a decade.

"The league has become very physical and I am now trying hard to fit into it so I would not want to stress myself with the Black Stars," he stated.

He said he would, however, do well to be in Qatar to support the team and urged others who could afford, to troop to Qatar in their numbers to support the Black Stars to make history.

He urged the current leaders of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to put measures in place to ensure that players were comfortable and willing to give their all for the nation.

For example, he said, players must be guaranteed of insurance packages that would be accessible in terms of injuries while on international duties.

"In my case, for 15 years in my career, all the injuries and scars I had were with the national team but yet always received treatments with my clubs or myself," he stated.

He said even if the clubs insisted on treating their players, the country must make available some funds to support the injured player.

"We have huge passion for the nation and such things would go a long way to help players give their best to the nation," he stressed.

"Communication between players, management and the GFA must improve to ensure players were satisfied and ready to play to win laurels for the country."