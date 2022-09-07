Ghana: KGL U-17 Inter-Club Tourney Kicks Off Saturday

The second edition of the annual KGL Foundation U-17 Inter Club Champions League will kick off from Saturday, September 10 to 24, at the Madina Astro turf.

The tournament will feature champions from the 10 Regional Football Associations (RFAs) with the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions granted an extra slot each because of the numbers of the clubs dotted in the two regions

Winner of this year's champions will smile home with a cash reward of GH₵20,000 plus medals; first runner-up will receive GH₵10, 000 plus medals with the second and third runners-up also walking home with GH₵5,000 and GH₵3,000 respectively.

Speaking at the official launch of the championship at the Football Association headquarters yesterday, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Mr Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku, disclosed that each of the 12 teams would receive KGL Foundation branded jerseys, bibs and cones. He added his outfit would take care of the transportation, feeding and accommodation cost of all the teams and officials.

"All the participating teams shall receive 20 balls as part of the incentives to compete in the competition."

He stated that the products from the 'Catch Them Young Refereeing Policy' would be on hand to officiate all the games.

For his part, Director of KGL Group, Mr Ken Mpare, reiterated his outfit's commitment to the development of sports - primarily grass-root football in the country, noting that "for the Foundation, sports is vital to the attainment of national and individual development."