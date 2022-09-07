Ghana: 29 Stars Invited for Brazil, Nicaragua Friendlies

Twenty-nine players of the senior national team, Black Stars, have been invited to participate in a couple of international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Coach Otto Addo's list includes debutantes - Brighton and Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey, Southampton FC's Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius of Karlsruher SC and Inaki Williams who plays for Spanish La Liga side Athletic Bilbao.

Others are goalkeeper Richard Ofori, Joseph Aidoo and Antoine Semenyo who missed the Kirin Cup Tournament against Japan and Chile in June, this year.

The Stars are scheduled to play two matches in the September window - beginning with five-time World Cup champions Brazil - as part of preparations towards the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in November/December.

According to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ghana will take on Brazil on Friday, September 23, at Stade Oceane in Le Harve - France, before taking on Nicaragua four days later at the Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca, Spain.

The full list of the invited includes goalkeepers Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, (KAS Eupen) and Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic). The defenders are made up of Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot), Abdul Rahman Baba (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre), Alexander Djiku (Racing Strasbourg), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo) and Stephan Kofi Ambrosius (Karlsruher SC).

The midfielders consist of Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Iddrisu Baba Mohammed (Real Mallorca), Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (SC Freiburg) Mohammed Kudus (AFC Ajax) and Captain Andre Ayew (Al Sadd FC).

Making up the wingers are Kamaldeen Sulemana (Stade Rennes), Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Sporting Lisbon), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) and Antoine Selorm Semenyo (Bristol City).

Strikers Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Felix Afena-Gyan (US Cremonese) and Benjamin Tetteh (Hull City) complete the squad.