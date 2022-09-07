Ghana: PQ Confab to Deliberate Solutions for Creating Employment

The 3rd Annual National Precision Quality Conference will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Labadi Beach Hotel under the auspices of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) and the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET).

The Annual PQ Conference, an initiative of DTI, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, aims to highlight the critical role Precision Quality plays in providing the skills and mindset needed for the production and delivery of high-quality goods and services.

This year's conference will be under the theme "Using the National Precision Quality Policy Framework to transform the informal sector and create jobs through holistic systems change".

The 2022 Precision Quality Conference will have the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius BaffourAwuah as the keynote speaker.

It will also be attended by a broad range of stakeholders, policy makers and business leaders including Rosy Fynn - Country Head Ghana, Mastercard Foundation, Prof. Alex Dodoo - President of the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) and Professor-In-Residence at DTI, Dr Kodjo Mensah-Abrampa - Director General of NDPC, Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah - Director General of CTVET, Prof. Ben Honyenuga - Vice Chancellor Ho Technical University, Linda Ampah - Founder and CEO of Cadling Fashions and KAD Manufacturing Ltd and Mercy Needjan - President of Greater Accra Market Association.

The panellists and 400 participants covering the youth, females, master crafts persons and workers in the informal sector will deliberate on how Ghanaians can leverage PrecisionQuality™ to address the issue of poor-quality goods and services and how to address these in order to create jobs for the youth and scale up businesses for growth.

The conference forms part of a three-year "Transforming youth TVET livelihoods for sustainable jobs" partnership between DTI and the Mastercard Foundation, as part of the Foundation's Young Africa Works strategy in Ghana. The programme aims to create 40,000 direct and indirect work opportunities for young people in the country.

Ms Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DTI is excited about the upcoming conference which will bring together stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

She is confident that through the conference, participants will see the need for a mindset change and adopt new ways of developing and delivering products and services to meet consumer needs while creating jobs for the youth.