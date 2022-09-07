Ghana: Youth Attend Non-Violence Workshop in Tamale

Tamale — About 60 selected youth leaders from various political parties have attended a two-day non-violence workshop, in Tamale, on Friday.

The event was organised by the Tamale Archdiocesan Development Office(TADO) in partnership with the National Peace Council (NPC) and the Inter-Youth Dialogue Committee(IYDC), with funding from the Misereor African Department.

It was aimed at equipping the youth, made up of the Inter-Dialogue Committee, to enable them to serve as promoters of peace in their communities and their political parties.

The former Northern Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and patron of the Inter-Youth Dialogue Committee, Alhaji Abdul -Razak Saani, urged the youth in Ghana to promote peace.

He advised the youth not to allow politicians to use them as instruments of violence.

Alhaji Saani thanked the National Peace Council and the Tamale Archdiocesan Development Office, for organising the training to prevent violence among the youth.

The Secretary of the Inter-Youth Dialogue Committee and a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), HajiaHawla Mohammed Mutawakilu,

cautioned political parties against the use of the youthto foment trouble before, during and after elections.

Hajia Mutawakilu commended the TADO, the NPC and the Misereor African Department for supporting the IYDC.

"It is important to note that the Inter-Youth Dialogue Committee, in 2020 General Election, undertook voter education sensitisation using radio discussion and street matching for violent free election. As a result, most elections in the region have been peaceful."

A member of the Northern Regional Peace Council, Alhaji Mohammed Awal, expressed worry that the youth were at the centre of violence in the country, and there was the need to sensitising them to be peaceful.

He said that "at the workshop, the selected youth learnt about causes of violence and how to respond to such situation, understand non-violent and create a violent-free society."

Alhaji Awal called for more workshops to sustain peace and stability in Ghana.

The Head of the Africa Department at Misere or, Ms Maria Klatte, pledged her outfit's support for the IYDC and the TADO, to promote and sustain peace in Tamale and the country at large.