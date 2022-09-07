Nigeria: Flood - NSCDC Places Kaduna Residents On Red Alert

Following prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), alerting members of the public on the possibility of floods, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State command, has placed its personnel in Disaster Management Unit Divisions and residents on red alert as part of efforts to mitigate the impact.

The state commandant, Idris Yahaya Adah, stated this in an interaction with affected officers and explained the need to sensitise residents of the affected areas on how to mitigate and respond to the natural disasters.

According to him, the warning has become imperative considering the frequency and high degree of rains in the month of August which will last till end of September and even part of October.

The situation he said demands urgent and absolute attention to collectively take sensitization to the door-steps of susceptible population by working in synergy with relevant stakeholders like National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) at the federal and state levels respectively.

According to the spokesperson of the command, DSC Habeeb Badamasi, the commandant specifically called on Disaster Management Unit, Divisional Officers in charge of Kaduna-North, Kaduna-South, Chikun and Jema'a to ensure swift action towards mitigation or ameliorating the situation.

The commandant called on residents of Kabala costain, Kabala Doki and Kigo Road in Kaduna-North, Bashama Road in Tudun-Wada in Kaduna-South as well as communities around the river bank which include Nasarawa and Keke B, Tudu Mashigi, Kurmi and Doka Mai Jema'a in Chikun Local Government Area to adhere to the warning by taking precautionary measures and relocate from the high vulnerable locations.