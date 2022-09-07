Mozambique: Terrorists Attack Village in Memba

Maputo — Terrorists attacked the coastal district of Memba, in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, on Sunday, shortly before dawn, according to the independent television station STV.

The raiders attacked the village of Naminhanha, So far there are no reports of deaths or injuries, but eye witnesses say the terrorists attacked the local Catholic mission, and burnt the health unit, the Catholic church and he house where Catholic nuns were staying. They also burnt down villagers' houses and stole their food.

The terrorists may be the same group that attacked Kutua village, in the neighbouring district of Erati, on Friday night.

According to Kutua villagers, cited by the independent daily "O Pais", the terrorists entered the village at around 15.00 on Friday, took up position quietly, and then began to set fire to houses at about 22.00. They also attacked a health post and a school.

The Mozambican defence and security forces are on the trail of the attacker, but "O Pais" says they have taken refuge in dense bush.

The attack on Memba took place on the eve of a visit to Mozambique by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. He will be in Mozambique on Thursday and Friday, and will visit the EU's military training mission in the Maputo Urban District of Katembe. He will take part in a ceremony handing over military equipment financed by the European Peace Support Mechanism.

Borrell is also scheduled to meet with President Filipe Nyusi, Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo, and Defence Minister Cristovao Chume.