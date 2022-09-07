Ghana: Uber Expanding in 8 More Cities Across Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana

Uber is expanding into eight more cities across Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana and raising its safety measures

Uber is expanding into eight more cities across Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana and raising its safety measures.

On September 7, 2022, the company announced that it will now be operational in Owerri and Akure in Nigeria; Eldoret, Kisumu, Nakuru and Naivasha in Kenya; and Tamale and Sunyani in Ghana.

According to the company, the expansions illustrate Uber's commitment to the region and signal more opportunities for more drivers to earn.

The company has also launched sharing options across the markets to help reduce costs for riders and increase demand for drivers.

As such the firm has launched UberX Share in Ghana and Nigeria, and Uber ChapChap Share in Kenya.

According to Uber, the shared rides will allow riders to save up to 30 per cent of the trip fare when matched with a co-rider heading in the same direction, and where a match is not possible, they will still be able to save 5 per cent from their ride.

"The introduction of UberX Share allows us to proudly demonstrate the power of our platform, understanding the ability to match rider destinations while delivering convenience and affordability. We are a global company that builds locally; and in Ghana, we tapped into the local culture of car-pooling when moving around, which makes this product a great fit for the market," said.

Travelling across the city with an entire crew has never been easier with the launch of UberXL in Nairobi, Kenya. This option provides seating for up to six people, which is great for airport and business trips where extra luggage space may be required. In South Africa, riders can now reserve their group to travel 30 days in advance with UberXL Reserve and Uber Van Reserve.

Uber Comfort, which is currently available in South Africa and Côte d'Ivoire, will now be available in Ghana. This bespoke offering is designed for riders looking for an upgrade to their everyday ride with extra comfort. Drivers on Uber Comfort are known to provide excellent service while exhibiting friendliness, courtesy and professionalism.

Uber Connect, one of the app's most popular products available in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, and Ghana, will soon be available in two additional cities in Nigeria.

Uber Connect is an on-demand delivery solution that allows users to send and receive packages with speed. The feature comes built-in with a PIN verification providing users peace of mind that their package is being delivered to the right person.

"Safety is at the core of how we do business, and we are proud to announce three new safety features to help improve the experience of users," said Khaole.

