Nigeria: FEC Okays NSIP Establishment Bill

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) Establishment Bill, 2022.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, who made this known to bewsmen

after the weekly FEC meeting, at the State House, Abuja, explained that the NSIP Establishment Bill is an Executive Bill, aimed at giving legal backing to the social investment programme, establish it as an institution in line with President Buhari's agenda, to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

She also stated that the Council approved the National Flood Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan for Nigeria; to enable more resilient and effective response-measures to tackle flooding in the country.

According to her, the plan is going to be multi-sectorial and multi stakeholders plan which sets out clear roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder involved in flood preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery.

Also Wednesday, FEC approved the sum of N829.8 million as augmentation for the revised estimated cost for the rehabilitation of a road in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, linking Anambra and Enugu States.

Minister of State for Works and Housing, Umar El-Yakub, who disclosed this to newsmen stressed that "the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum seeking Council's approval for the revised estimated total cost of contract for the rehabilitation of Nkwo-Inyi-Akwegoze road in Anambra State's border with Enugu State.

"The purpose of the memo was to seek Council's approval for an augmentation of the cost of the project, to the tune of N829, 888, 825.53 with a completion period of six months. One of the essences of this augmentation is not only revising the rate but to ensure more longevity for the road, using asphaltic concrete binder".

According to him, the contract was originally awarded in 2018 is a strategic inter-state road that has a heavy traffic and its completion would ease the traffic.