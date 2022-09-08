Nigeria: PDP, LP, NNPP No Threat to APC in 2023 Polls - Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) are no threat to the governing party in the 2023 general election.

He spoke at the party's national secretariat after meeting behind closed doors with members of the party's National Working Committee (NWC) for the first time after emerging presidential candidate three months ago.

There was heavy security around the APC national secretariat at Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, following Tinubu's visit, as the street was cordoned by security operatives, preventing vehicular movement.

Noting that the APC is strategically positioned to emerge victorious in the 2023 polls, Tinubu refuted reports suggesting rift between him and national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, saying there is no plot to sack him (Adamu) before the 2023 polls.

Tinubu noted that the governing party is committed to democratic principles and values but he can not say of the opposition parties.

He appealed to members of the party who are not selected to be part of the APC presidential campaign council not to be angry if they are left out, assuring that they would be given another responsibility.

On his meeting with the party leadership, he noted that it was part of consultations on the organisational structure for the campaign team.

The former Lagos governor said the meeting was convened to harmonise and ensure an inclusive all party.

Stating that the APC is not in any way threatened by opposition parties, he said, "We are not threatened. We are committed and we are very proud of ourselves. We are in orderly manner; we are committed to democratic principles and values; we are not bickering in any way and you know that. Can you say that of the other parties? We are not spewing fake statistics and wrong figures, can you say that of other parties? Well, we are what we are - a progressive party.

"It is a new horizon and we assure every Nigerian will benefit and I am very sure that there will be a refreshing and we will continue development in a rapid way.

"What we came here today to do is to discuss the campaign which is few days away. When INEC will lift the ban, how we will work out the details, work together, implement all we have been saying. Who are the members of the campaign council, who will not be members? And I beg you not to be angry if you are left out because we are going to give you another responsibility. Not every member here can be a member of the presidential campaign council."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tinubu also urged the party leadership to scrutinise the report on his campaign council and make necessary inputs to ensure the victory of the party at the poll.

Debunking reports about a seeming feud between him and Adamu, Tinubu thanked the party's national chairman for a "good job" he has been doing for the party.

He said, "I read in some papers disagreement between myself and the chairman. That's a lie. We have come a long way and he knows that the big masquerade dances but not naked in the Market Square.

"And that is what Adamu is to me in the school of wisdom and we were governors together and God has put us together on this project again. He is going to deliver as chairman of the party when I become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"I am so confident about that. They can say whatever they want to say, they can throw all the jabs and jebris that they want but we as a party are strongly determined to fulfill our dreams of turning Nigeria to a very progressive highly developed country."

The presidential candidate was accompanied to the Buhari House in company of his vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Plateau state governor Simon Lalong; Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi and Hon. James Faleke, among others.