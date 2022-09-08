Nigeria: Federal Govt Approves N829m to Fix Anambra-Enugu Link Road

Federal government has approved the sum of N829.8 million as revised estimated cost for the rehabilitation of a road linking Anambra and Enugu states.

The minister of state for works and housing, Umar El-Yakub disclosed this to State House correspondents after the federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, a contract for the rehabilitation of the road was originally awarded in 2018 because it is a strategic inter-state road that had heavy traffic. He said the project is expected to be completed in six months.

El-Yakub said, "The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum seeking council's approval for the revised estimated cost of the contract.

"It is for the rehabilitation of the Nkwo-Inyi-Akpugoze Road at Anambra's border with Enugu State and is expected to be completed in six months.

"One of the essences of this augmentation is not only revising the rate, but to ensure longevity for the road, using asphaltic concrete binder," he said.

On the dilapidated nature of the Ekpoma-Benin Expressway, the minister said measures were being taken to fix the road but that the rainy season was delaying its completion.