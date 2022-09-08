Nigeria May Begin Supply of More Gas to Europe By March 2023, Says Sylva

8 September 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja with Agency Report

Nigeria will be able to send more Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Europe by next winter, Minister of State , Petroleum, Timipre Sylva said on Wednesday at the Gastech conference in Milan, Italy.

Winter 2022 in Northern Hemisphere will begin on 21 December, and end on Monday, 20 March 2023 in Central European Time.

As Europe seeks alternatives to dwindling supplies of Russian gas, the minister said that security issues are delaying deliveries of more gas at the moment but Nigeria will build a pipeline Nigerian gas through Algeria to Europe.

It's unclear how Nigeria intends to achieve the feat. Despite its intention to raise supply , Nigeria has been unable to do so as a result of declining funding and lack of infrastructure.

Several delegations including the one led by the Deputy Director General, European Union Energy Platform Task Force, Mr Mathew Baldwin, have visited Nigeria in recent times to request more supply to Europe.

But Nigeria will soon take the final decision over the investment to build the infrastructure, the minister said in Italy, adding that the project is likely to cost more than $10 billion.

The Nigerian and Algerian state oil companies will be involved, Sylva said, adding that other private investors have also shown interest, according to a Reuters report. Italian energy group Eni may also be involved in the project, he said without elaborating.

"Everybody is welcome," he added.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X