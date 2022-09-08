Nigeria: One Wellness Unveils Fertility Centre in Nigeria for Quality Assisted Reproductive Care

One Wellness Centre has unveiled its best-in-class fertility care centre with the latest state-of-the-art equipment to provide standard and quality care in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) in Nigeria.

Addressing the media during the tour of the facility in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State, the Practice Manager, One Wellness Centre, Chibuki Aigbe described the facility as world-class reproduction healthcare that is now accessible in Nigeria.

"We are unique in our offerings. We have invested heavily in technology. And we are offering bespoke and well-tailored management protocol and specifically Assisted Reproductive Technology," she emphasised.

Aigbe further recounted that after Covid, they realised they could manage healthcare. "And we saw that a lot of people always visit other countries for healthcare."

As a result, the practice manager hinted, One Wellness Centre thought to have something of quality and global health standard with reasonable price for people to have a care in assisted reproduction.

That birthed the One Wellness fertility unit. It is a hyper-modern fertility centre furnished with ultramodern equipment in a welcoming and soothing ambience.

The centre, Aigbe assured reproductive health experts, provides a reliable and comfortable alternative for individuals seeking best-in-class reproductive healthcare.

She added that their specialists and embryologists are trained, certified, and experienced globally.

"They bring years of research and experience (providing reproductive health care solutions) to every consultation. They are committed to replicating the success stories in other countries in Nigeria," says the practice manager.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some of the fertility treatments include Obstetrics and Gynaecology Procedures like Assisted Hatching, Assisted Reproductive Technology ART: In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) among others.

The centre also offers Cryogenic Egg and Sperm Storage, Intra-Uterine Insemination (IUI), Reproductive Cells and Embryo Freezing, Antenatal Screening, Anterior Posterior Repair, Colposcopy, Foetal Echocardiography, High-Risk Pregnancy, Hysteroscopy: Betoke Technique, Labioplasty and Vaginal Rejuvenation, Ovarian Rejuvenation (PRP) and 3D - 4D Ultrasound alongside Stem Cell Collection.

Some of the panellists who encouraged collaboration among reproductive health experts are Gynaecologist and Obstetric Consultant, Dr Joe Khalife; Dr Jean Nassar, the IVF and Obstetrics and Gynaecology Specialist (OBGYN) One Wellness Centre; and the CEO of Cedacrest Hospital, Dr Felix Ogedengbe.