Liberia: Youth Activist Daniel Dennis Selected for First Ever CEE Fellowship in the U.S.

8 September 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — The President of the youth-led integrity organization, "Student Against Corruption" Daniel Dennis has been selected as the only Liberian for the competitive and prestigious Community Engagement Exchange Fellowship (CEE) program funded by the United States Department of State.

Mr. Dennis was a selected among a pool of over 4,400 young emerging leaders between ages 21- 28 years from 89 countries across world.

CEE is a fellowship program that will allow him to receive an intensive leadership curriculum and work with non-profits in Washington DC while in the US, specifically on issues related to Open and Participatory Government.

Daniel will also attend several high profile meetings in Washington DC with some U.S. Congress members who focus on Africa including several international organizations based in DC.

Speaking to reporters briefly before his departure, Dennis said he was excited for the opportunity and promised to return with the knowledge gained to help transform his country, Liberia.

"I am so grateful for this opportunity. To be selected among a pool of thousands of young emerging leaders makes me so excited and blessed. The only thing I can do is to make use of every learning opportunity and come back home to help my country," he said.

Dennis' organization, "Students Against Corruption," is a nonprofit group working to reduce corruption in Liberia, especially in secondary schools across the country.

Also in the U.S. for this program from Liberia, is CEE Specialist Mentor Stephen B. Lavalah. He was selected through painstaking processes as one of the 19 Community Engagement Exchange (CEE) Specialist Mentors vetted from a pool of 135 community leaders from 59 countries.

Over the coming months, Lavalah will provide guidance, support, and technical expertise for CEE fellows as they develop, refine and implement their Community Engagement Projects.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X