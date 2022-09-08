Liberia: Youth Activist Daniel Dennis Selected for First Ever CEE Fellowship in the U.S.

Monrovia — The President of the youth-led integrity organization, "Student Against Corruption" Daniel Dennis has been selected as the only Liberian for the competitive and prestigious Community Engagement Exchange Fellowship (CEE) program funded by the United States Department of State.

Mr. Dennis was a selected among a pool of over 4,400 young emerging leaders between ages 21- 28 years from 89 countries across world.

CEE is a fellowship program that will allow him to receive an intensive leadership curriculum and work with non-profits in Washington DC while in the US, specifically on issues related to Open and Participatory Government.

Daniel will also attend several high profile meetings in Washington DC with some U.S. Congress members who focus on Africa including several international organizations based in DC.

Speaking to reporters briefly before his departure, Dennis said he was excited for the opportunity and promised to return with the knowledge gained to help transform his country, Liberia.

"I am so grateful for this opportunity. To be selected among a pool of thousands of young emerging leaders makes me so excited and blessed. The only thing I can do is to make use of every learning opportunity and come back home to help my country," he said.

Dennis' organization, "Students Against Corruption," is a nonprofit group working to reduce corruption in Liberia, especially in secondary schools across the country.

Also in the U.S. for this program from Liberia, is CEE Specialist Mentor Stephen B. Lavalah. He was selected through painstaking processes as one of the 19 Community Engagement Exchange (CEE) Specialist Mentors vetted from a pool of 135 community leaders from 59 countries.

Over the coming months, Lavalah will provide guidance, support, and technical expertise for CEE fellows as they develop, refine and implement their Community Engagement Projects.