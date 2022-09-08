Liberia: TipMe Liberia Wins Reputable Banks and Fintech Award in the UK

Monrovia — TipMe Liberia won the Emerging Fintech Award at the 2022 Reputable Banks & Fintech Awards (RBFA) held in the United Kingdom in June. TipMe has been selected amongst the top 50 most reputable Bank & Fintech institutions in Africa. TipMe Liberia's CEO, Laureine Guilao, and Board Member, Jonda Koffa, represented the company at the awards in Glasgow, Scotland.

The annual RBFA Conference, an initiative by Reputation Poll International, is designed to acknowledge the rapid expansion, accelerated growth, and reforms of Africa's banking and financial sector. The selection process is based on polls from the public and customers to honor and celebrate deserving Banks and Fintech Institutions that are moving Africa's rapidly transforming financial sector.

This award is a result of the company's creative approach to fintech in Liberia, and the leadership role it plays in charting the path for financial inclusion and the digital evolution of the financial sector.

TipMe is Liberian-owned, and the first app-based electronic payment service provider in the market. With a unique array of services ranging from money transfer, international remittance, bill payment services, and much more, TipMe Liberia has led the way in revolutionizing the digital payment space since its launch in 2020.

The TipMe brand is focused on developing and growing a cashless ecosystem. TipMe customers can pay for goods and services at their favorite restaurants, hotels, and supermarkets without the need for physical cash; and can access a host of bill payment services through the platform including electricity, airtime, internet service providers. Businesses have access to TipMe's payroll services and a digital ticketing platform for event management.

For the first time in a long time, Liberia's own homegrown brand has competed among the top-ranking financial institutions on the continent and emerged a winner, this is a feat worthy of celebration.

This level of recognition goes a long way to prove the good work the company headed by a female CEO and calls for all Liberians, home and abroad, to support and patronize the services of the Award-Winning brand.