Liberia: First Touch Sports Academy and Fortune TV Sign Three Years Partnership Agreement

Monrovia — First Touch Sports Academy has signed a three-year partnership agreement with Fortune Television Liberia with an option to extend based on performance.

Fortune Television is a Liberian-owned social media platform that provides coverage on national and international issues for the past two years.

Both institutions officially signed the agreement on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at First Touch Sports Academy in Sinkor.

As part of the agreement, Fortune Television will provide live coverage of all First Touch Academy programs including selected games and training sessions.

While First Touch Sports Academy will in turn provide minimum media logistical and other support to help enhance its professional work.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of First Touch Sports Academy Nusee Cooper said the partnership marked a new day and a major milestone for his sporting entity.

"We are pleased to announce a three-year partnership deal with Fortune Television subject to review and renewal,"

"We are convinced and convicted that both parties will live up to the terms and conditions of the agreement and it will be a win, win solution in the interest of the Country at large," Cooper said.

According to Cooper, over the years they have closely followed Fortune Television and noticed that it has added a new flavor to the Liberian media, something among others, that glued his institution's attention and interest.

He said: "We have observed that this media entity is non-political, independent, and provides coverage and publications in all sectors of our Country.

"With its limited resources, Fortune Television was able to provide independent and professional coverages in the following: The Just ended WAFU-Zone A qualifiers, National County Sports Meet, the National League as well as the citizens' engagement County Tour."

The CEO of First Touch Sports Academy said his institution and Fortune Television share a similar goal and that goal is to see a new day and a transformed Liberia in all sectors.

He indicated that First Touch has a passion to promote young talents and believes that providing the space and opportunities for talented kids, especially from the grassroots level to explore is essential for their growth.

In his words the opportunity the current generation of players have now was never given to those who play years back but said it's about time to change the story to a new and improved one.

He said, "We are overly convinced that the promotion of our traditional sports, football will not get better unless we begin from the development of active and functional youth programs and this starts from here, the building of the solid foundation through grassroots football and I am glad to say to you that first touch has taken the lead in said direction.

"We also acknowledge that we can not do this on our own but will rather need support and partnership and this is why we are here today."

Having fully followed Fortune Television and their independent work void of political alliances and media micro-management, have deemed it very prudent and necessary to on this 7th Day of September 2022, after successfully completing all of the papers formalities officially entered in a three-year partnership agreement with Fortune Television Liberia," he told the media.

He further stated that First Touch Sports Academy remains passionate and committed to preparing young and talented kids from the grassroots level because they believe that the kids are the future of the sector.

Meanwhile, Fortune Television Liberia CEO Julius Konton thanked First Touch Sports Academy for the partnership deal and promised to live up to its part of the agreement.

"We will do our best to help promote the game through the grassroots level, he added.

Mr. Konton described the signing ceremony as timely and essential to the growth and development of the game.

He praised First Touch Sports Academy for its professional setup, organizational structure as well as its discipline currently install into the kids and used the occasion to admonish the kids to remain committed to the game and to as well take their education seriously, above all. The CEO of FTV also promised to keep his company's part of the bargaining for the benefit of both parties.