Liberia: Delay in Unity Party Youth Chairman Election Raises Eyebrows Among Partisans

Monrovia — Despite acknowledging that Lansana P. Fofana didn't meet the age requirement of 18-35 to contest as Youth Chair as enshrined in the party's constitution, FrontPageAfrica has gathered that some executives of Unity Party are reportedly reneging to have him disqualified.

The party's constitution provides that to be a youth, one must be between the ages of 18-35 years.

It has been nearly two months since the election for the Youth Congress of Unity Party was put on hold at the Gbarnga Convention on July 29, following a complaint filed by T. Melvin Cephas, alleging that his contender, Fofana, was above the required age limit and should have been disqualified from contesting.

Cephas presented a copy of a passport reportedly belonging to Fofana bearing the age of 40.

The Election Commission Chairman of the convention, Lofa County lawmaker Clarence Massaquoi, told journalists that his committee would look into Cephas' complaints and make known the findings to the media.

In a communication addressed to Chairman Luther Tarpeh dated August 17, 2022, a copy of which is in the possession of FrontPageAfrica, Rep. Massaquoi said his committee has investigated and confirmed that Fofana didn't meet the age eligibility to contest for a position within the National Youth Congress - as required by Unity Party and the 2022 Elections Guardlines.

"The independent inquiry conducted by the Investigative Committee as contained in the passport that was presented into evidence by partisan T. Melvin Cephas was authentic and was that of partisan Lansana Fofana."

Almost two months since the convention, FrontPageAfrica has gathered that some executives of the party, including Chairman Tarpeh and National Secretary Amos Tweh are reportedly attempting to readvertize the position, a move that is provoking discontent in the party.

The former National Secretary of the party, Mo Ali, has blamed the failure of to conduct election for the position of Youth Congress on the "lack of leadership" on the part of the standard bearer, Joseph Boakai.

Ali said Boakai's failure to resolve the issue regarding the Youth Congress election is "hurting the image" of the party, and making partisans to question his leadership ability.

"The standard bearer of Unity Party's inability to play leadership in resolving the ongoing brouhaha relating to the leadership of the Youth Congress is gradually drowning the party and eroding the confidence of many partisans," he said.

"Mr. Boakai has not even taken the first step to call both sides to resolve the matter in keeping with the laws of the party. This apparent lack of leadership has distracted the party so much that since it's return from the National Convention in Gbarnga, the party has become stagnant. Joseph Boakai in fact seems to be contended with this stagnation because he doesn't have to go to the party's headquarters as the confusion that is engulfing the party continues."

"In Gbarnga, series of discussions involving Joseph Boakai were held on the issue. It was resolved that by the UP's National Convention that the Election Committee be given three weeks after the convention to investigate and report findings. It was also agreed that whatever the outcomes of the findings, the position will not be readvertized. Hence, if Lansana is disqualified, Cephas will go on white ballot," he added.

"The report was submitted and approved by the National Coordinating Committee. Said report was subsequently submitted to former Chief Justice Gloria M. Scott for her legal opinion. The legal opinion upheld the findings from the election committee."

Ali continued: "However, the Lansana faction supported by the party's Chairman Luther Tarpeh who is the newest darling of Joseph Boakai, and the Secretary-General Amos Tweh have continuously held that the position is readvertised. This is coming even after Mr. Boakai had sat in all of the meetings where decisions were made. "

However, Chairman Tarpeh couldn't be reached for his response to Ali's claims up to press time.