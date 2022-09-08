Liberia: Rep. Marvin Cole to Snub CDC and Contest Re-Election As Independent Candidate in 2023

Gbarnga — FrontPageAfrica has gathered that Bong County District Three lawmaker Marvin Cole is contemplating contesting as an Independent candidate in next year's legislative election, in what could be a massive blow to the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change.

Rep. Cole, a member of the National Patriotic Party, a constituent party of the three-party collaboration that includes the Congress for Democratic Change and the Liberia People Democratic Party, has been reportedly dissatisfied with ongoing internal party differences in the county.

A staff of the lawmaker, Eldorado Kermue, told FrontPageAfrica the lawmaker was concerned about the ramifications the "internal party conflict" would cause the ruling party in 2023 and he didn't want to be blamed in the future, though he didn't mention what was the "internal party conflict".

"The CDC hasn't been respectful to my boss with respect to the work he's doing here (in Bong) for the re-election of the president, so he has decided to contest as an Independent candidate in 2023," Kermue said.

"I strongly believe with or without the support of the CDC Rep. Cole will be re-elected. I think it will be the government that will suffer the brunt of the lawmaker contesting as an Independent candidate."

The lawmaker has been seen as the "face" of the Coalition in Bong County since his election in 2017.

He's credited for maintaining the party through his empowerment schemes for women, the provision of tuition aid to underprivileged students, and ongoing construction of people-centered projects, including a 1000 capacity town hall construction in both Melekie and Wainsue Towns respectively.

Rep. Cole said it is a scholarship foundation to see three thousand school- going children of in his district in school, adding that the opportunity will be provided to citizens of the district to ensure that their kids are back in school.

"If you my people had not given us the opportunity, my family and I would not have reached where we are today. I am grateful to come back to say thank you, it is better to share with you what you have given us. So, we have come back to help."

"We brought three thousand dozens of copybooks and L$5,000 each for three thousand school-going children to start the school process by getting school materials and to provide them the opportunity of education," Cole said.

He noted that it is a part of his responsibility as lawmaker to ensure the opportunity be provided to improve the livelihood of residents of his district and ensure that their kids are in school.