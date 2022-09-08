Ghana Name Five Debutantes for World Cup Warm-Up Against Brazil & Nicaragua

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named former Spain international winger Inaki Williams among five new players for this month's World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Ex-England youth defender Tariq Lamptey and two former Germany youth internationals Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer were also named.

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu was also called to be among the 29-man squad for his Black Stars debut for the two warm-up matches scheduled later this month.

The key players of the Black Stars Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana were all named in the squad.

Most of the new players in the Black Stars squad have switched nationality to play for the four time African champions who will be making their fourth appearance at the World Cup.

Williams, holder of the record of most consecutive appearances in the Spanish top-flight with 237 matches, opted to play for the country of his parents two months ago.

The Athletic Bilbao striker played one friendly match for the Spain national team six years ago and has since not been considered by the European national team.

Talented England youth international right-back Lamptey also switched nationality two months ago to play for Ghana where his parents come from.

Also switching nationality to play for the Black Stars are Ambrosius and Konigsdorffer who previously played for the German youth national teams.

Salisu, who was born and grew up in Ghana before moving to Europe, will be making his appearance for the Black Stars after dithering over previous call-ups.

An engagement by the Ghana coaching staff has resulted in the decision for him to play for the Black Stars who will play the two matches to prepare for the tournament in Qatar.

The Black Stars will play Brazil on 23 September in the French city of Le Havre before travelling to the Spanish town of Lorca four days later to take Nicaragua.

Ghana have been placed in Group H at the World Cup where they will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen), Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Joe Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Stephan Ambrosius (Karlsruher), Alexander Djiku (Racing Strasbourg), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot)

Midfielders: Dede Ayew (Al Sadd), Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca), Danie Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Sporting Lisbon), Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer (Hamburger SV), Mohamed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Freiburg), Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Stade Rennes)

Forwards: Felix Afena-Gyan (AS Roma), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Benjamin Tetteh (Hull City), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao).