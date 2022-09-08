Ghana: Municipal Chief Executive Calls for Unity in New Juaben

The Municipal Chief Executive for the New Juaben South, Mr Isaac Apau-Gyasi, has urged the two Assemblies in the New Juaben Traditional area to plan their development within the boundaries of the Legislative Instrument that established them.

He said parliament had spelt out the boundaries between New Juaben South and North Municipalities and urged the Assemblies to comply with the demarcations by not annexing other territories.

Mr Apau-Gyasi said this when he called on the Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III at the Yiadom-Hwedie Palace in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

He said, "Dividing the municipality into North and South will rather create more avenues for development in Koforidua, because each Assembly will push for development in its jurisdiction, bringing more projects as development in New Juaben."

He pledged to ensure peaceful co-existence between the traditional council and the Assembly.

On his part, the Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Council, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III said, New Juaben, especially Koforidua, can develop through citizen discipline and such disciplinary attitude must begin with the Authorities in charge of affairs in their respective areas of control.

He said the Assemblies must work together by properly involving the Traditional Council in decision-making.

Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran & Collins Aikins Akuffo, ISD