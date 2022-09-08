Sierra Leone: APC Resolves Impasses, Promises Victory in 2023 Elections

Following an unceasing disagreement within the Interim Transitional Governance Committee (ITGC) of the All Peoples' Congress Party (APC), the committee has finally on Wednesday August 31st 2022 informed members of the party and the general public that it has amicably resolved the standoff within the committee.

The 21-man committee was formed as a result of court ruling by Justice Adrian Fisher J. in his judgment dated 28th April 2022.

Alfred Peter Conteh who was bitter with the former executives for unconstitutionality vowed to reform the APC by taking the party and some of the ousted executives to court. The court slammed an interlocutory injunction and dissolved the APC executives

The court ordered for the formation of 21-man committee of which Nine (9) members were appointed by the Plaintiff, Peter Conteh, who ended up being the Chairman and leader of the Opposition in Parliament Hon. Chernor Bah also nominated 12 members as was ordered by the court.

However, the sharp division is seemingly between those members nominated by Alfred Peter Conteh (Chairman) and that of leader of the opposition in Parliament headed by Hon. Abdul Kargbo, who also serves as Secretary and Head of Secretariat of the 21-man (ITGC).

Press releases and counter press releases between the two factions have clearly highlighted the level of division and disagreement between them.

After a long dispute within the ranks and files of the APC since they lost the elections to President Bio of the then main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples' Party (SLPP) in 2018, the message of peace and reconciliation within the committee and by extension the APC has without doubt brought much joy within the ordinary supports (grassroots) and members of the party.

A press release issued on the 31st of August, 2022 by the ITGC revealed that the peace and reconciliation was struck through the mediation of the APC Peace Facilitators, Senior Party Stakeholders and the Big-Six.

The ITGC said it is working to review outstanding issues in furtherance of the spirit of cohesiveness for the good of the party.

"The ITGC wishes to provide assurance to the party membership that goodwill will now exist within our ranks and that all outstanding processes and requirements that will take our party to conventions are now fully on course to deliver victory in June 2023," ITGC assured.

The Party encouraged and urged all members of the APC to go out and register from 3rd September 2022 to 4th October 2022 so as to be able to vote in the 2023 elections.