Gambia: Moherst Acquires TVET Communication Campaign Tool for Promotion of Tvet in Gambia

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology has received the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Communications Campaign Tool, which it intends to use for the promotion TVET in The Gambia.

The TVET educational promotion tool was developed by Ace Communication Executive, a communications management, training and multimedia consultancy firm that offers services to both private and public institutions across West Africa.

The initiative is under the project dubbed: "Youth Empowerment through TVET in The Gambia". The project is funded by Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), a Korean government agency, and supported by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The landmark handing-over ceremony was held on Wednesday at the ministry's conference hall at its head office in Bijilo and was attended by academics, representatives from higher education institutions, staffs of MoHERST and other top government officials.

Mucktarr M.Y. Darboe, the deputy permanent secretary for the Technical section of MoHERST, noted that the importance of TVET in national development cannot be over emphasised, adding that changing the perception many people have about TVET is key to ensure more youths venture into skill learning for employability.

The DPS expressed optimism that once the perception-change advocacy has been implemented, adequate rooms to accommodate additional members in TVET would already be available.

The overall goal of the project, according to Ndeban Joof, the focal person for the UNESCO-KOICA project, is to create an enabling environment that would give young people, especially girls and women, a better chance of finding decent employment by providing them with lifelong learning opportunities.

The communication tools handed-over included an active TVET website, social media handles, video documentary, advertisements on the promotion of TVET, and brochures amongst others.

The communication campaign has already been rolled out, with video documentaries currently being aired on TV and Radio stations.