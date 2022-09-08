Gambia: NYP Speaker Defends Selection of Committee Members

The Speaker of the National Youth Parliament (NYP) has defended the selection process of members of the National Youth Parliament amid rising concerns of the selection procedure on social media.

Omar Cham reminded that NYP, a non-profit, non partisan youth organisation, was established in 2002.

The youth organisation, he added, seeks to represent the voice of the young people and that its membership base comprises regional members of 30 per region.

Speaker Cham revealed that elections were held at regional level and 5 representatives from each region that formed the congress were Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Clerk, Deputy Clerk and Finance Officer were elected.

"This process is always conducted by the IEC and when we were elected at the end of 2020 congress, we decided to make a reformation of the NYP through membership adjustment and operational improvement we were handed over on the 4th January, 2021."

To get the reformation done, he added, the reformation agenda was launched, which gave birth to a new constitution, standing orders, management manual and financial man.

"Thus, out of the regional members, in consultation with regional speakers, regional youth chairpersons and the criteria for selection set, such as experience in youth work and civil society engagement, availability, commitment and non-partisanship, one member from each constituency represented such constituency, 7 women representatives and 2 representatives of the persons with disabilities were nominated which completed the composition of the NYP This is a transitional arrangement."

"What that means is that the NYP is now fully composed in such a way that instead of membership being fully based on registration as it used to be, membership will now be fully based on elections. Before, only Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Clerk, Deputy Clerk and Finance Officer were voted." he added.

He, however, noted that every young person that is actively involved in youth work will be able to get voted into the NYP as Speaker, Deputy Speaker or Constituency Representative, adding that women representatives are nominated by the regions and the Persons With Disabilities are nominated by The Gambia Federation of the Disabled.

According to him, each member serves a term of three years and is eligible for re-election for only one more term.

"As youth leaders and representative of the voice of young people, we subject ourselves to public scrutiny and make ourselves readily available to provide information regarding the NYP as it your right to know."

Speaker Cham equally disclosed that it is good that he makes it 'very clear' that they are not paid a butut for holding these positions as it is entirely voluntary.

He thus encouraged all the youth to embrace the spirit in selfless service and love for country, reminding that The Gambia is 'ours and we are the only ones' that can take it to where it deserves to be.