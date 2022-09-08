Gambia: Barrow Receives Special Envoy to Muslim World League SG

press release

State House, Banjul, 6 Sept. 2022 - President Adama Barrow Tuesday, September 6, 2022, received at the Statehouse the Special Adviser to the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Dr Abdulqader Ahmad Al-Mashhor, who came to discuss the hosting of the conference of Ulamas in Africa to be held on December 4, 2022.

The President expressed enthusiasm about The Gambia hosting the conference, saying, " - I am proud that the Muslim World League has chosen The Gambia to host the conference to discuss the issues affecting the 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide."

Speaking to the press after his audience with the President, Dr Al-Mashhor said the World Muslim League chose The Gambia to host this significant gathering due to the President's willingness and the prosperous nature of The Gambia. According to him, the conference will bring together all African Ulamas to discuss the affairs of the 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide and to speak in solidarity to unify the Ummah.

"The World Muslim League Secretary General always emphasises that we Muslims should learn to live together with differences, coexistence, peace, and harmony," he stated.

Additionally, the special envoy said the second session of the conference would be dedicated to interfaith dialogue of all religious leaders to promote peace and harmony.

The Gambia's Ambassador in Jeddah, H.E O.G Sallah accompanied the Special Envoy to State House.