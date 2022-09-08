Gambia Clubfoot Foundation Trains 8 Medical Staff On Advanced Treatment

The Gambia Clubfoot Foundation recently trained medical personnel on advanced clubfoot treatment at a ceremony held at Brikama District Hospital.

Clubfoot is a congenital deformity that may affect one or both feet. The affected foot or feet are rotated internally. It is a relatively common birth defects occurring about once in every 1000 live births.

According to officials, without treatment, children born with the condition often walk on the side or back of their feet.

Last year, the same medical personnel were trained on basic clubfoot treatment. However, this year's training is aimed at advancing their skills and knowledge to another level.

The treatment programme for the ailment is currently at Brikama District, Edward Francis Small Teaching (EFSTH) and Kanifing General Hospitals.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ibou Camara, president of Gambia Clubfoot Foundation, said the foundation embarked on such trainings to advance the capacity of medical personnel, who benefited on basic treatment.

"This is a rare skill that you should have acquired from universities or pay huge money to get it. But you are going to be trained at free cost." he said.

Dr. Camara unveiled that the foundation has successfully trained 23 medical personnel on clubfoot treatment as well as treated about 197 children who were affected with clubfoot for free.

The foundation, he added, is proud of the achievement but added that it would not have been attained without support of Gambian medical personnel.

To that end, he applauded all the medical personnel who have contributed immensely towards the treatment programme since inception, while urging participants to put into practice the knowledge gained in their various working places.

"If we achieve our goals there will be a time a child will be born with clubfoot without suffering of struggling to get treatment." he informed.

He announced that the ailment can be treated locally and said all patients can rush to the above mentioned hospitals for treatment.

Dr. Kajally Camara, trainer said medical personnel have to conduct proper screening of patients before starting treatment.

Foday Daffeh, participant commended the foundation for equipping them with skills and knowledge to treat clubfoot.

"We have treated patients using the skills we gained from Gambia Clubfoot Foundation," he said, and urged the foundation to train more people.