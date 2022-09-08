Gambia: USAID, UNICEF Boost Health Ministry With U.S.$500,000

Banjul, 06 September 2022 - Today, UNICEF handed over more than $500,000 USD in supplies to help the Ministry of Health of The Gambia respond to COVID-19 and other health emergencies. Supplies were procured and delivered by UNICEF with funding provided by the United States through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The assistance is part of the $2million USD project funded by the United States to help The Gambia with vaccines, communication and community engagement and the provision of essential health and water, sanitation, hygiene services, and access to safe water. The project is implemented by UNICEF The Gambia office.

Supplies delivered in the handover include medical and IT equipment, along with materials to assist with safe water, sanitation and hygiene at 76 health facilities, 50 schools, and 80 public places.

"These supplies will contribute immensely in our efforts to protect more people, including our frontline heroes, from COVID-19 and other diseases and deliver better services for the people of The Gambia," said Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, Minister for Health of The Gambia. "The Ministry of Health has made strong gains in bringing the virus under control, with more than 20% of the population now vaccinated thanks to our great teams and the support of our partners, including the US government and UNICEF."

"As part of our ongoing partnership to help preserve the good health and future of the Gambian people, this donation is the latest of many forms of assistance provided by the United States," said the Sharon L. Cromer, United States Ambassador to The Gambia. "In addition to this latest contribution, the United States has donated more than 440,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to The Gambia through the COVAX program, and we continue to assist whenever the well-being of the Gambian people is at risk. We are proud to play a major role in helping Gambians stay safe and protected throughout these challenging times."

The funds provided by the United States through USAID have also helped the Ministry of Health and UNICEF work with other partners to reach more than 500,000 people across the country, providing water, sanitation and hygiene services, training to health workers in more than 50 health facilities, and engaging more than 2000 young people and religious leaders on COVID-19 prevention and vaccination.

"Health workers need the right tools and resources to save lives and families need vital health and hygiene services to live a healthy life," said Gordon Jonathan Lewis, UNICEF The Gambia Representative. "These supplies are urgently needed in health facilities and communities to deliver quality health care and will also go a long way to help families affected by the recent floods with essential hygiene services and safe water. UNICEF thanks the Government of the United States for investing in the health and wellbeing of Gambians and for supporting the COVID-19 response."