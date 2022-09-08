Gambia: Barrow Receives CAVB President

The president of the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB), Madame Bouchra Hajij, on Monday called on the president of The Republic of The Gambia Adama Barrow at his office in Banjul.

President Bouchra is currently in Banjul where she presided over the 2022 Zone II General Assembly and the Zone II Beach Volleyball Championship hosted by The Gambia Volleyball Federation.

"We are very proud of the entire team and my Government will continue to give all support to sports," President Barrow said.

"It is a pride for all Gambians and I sincerely thank the technical team, Federation and all the players for their efforts and relevant service to the nation."

The Gambian leader reaffirmed government's support to the development of volleyball in The Gambia and urged the Federation to remain supportive to the development of young ones.

Madame Bouchra Hajij thanked the Gambian leader for granting her audience despite his tight schedule and assured HE Barrow of CAVB's readiness and willingness to support the development of volleyball in The Gambia and Zone II.

"I am so honored to be here. This is the beginning of a greater collaboration and partnership between CAVB and Gambia," the African Volleyball boss said.