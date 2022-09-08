Gambia: SESDO Nawetan - Late Njuga FC Held By Zurich

7 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Zurich FC was held by ten-man Late Njuga FC to a 1-1 draw in the 2021/22 Serrekunda East Sports Development Organization (SESDO) nawetan played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium on Saturday.

Both team displayed defensive lapses, with forward Amadou Sanneh opening the scoring with an easy spot-kick to the give the Tallinding based-team the lead in the 20th minute.

The Abuko based-team leveled the scores through Modou Keita's diving header in the 37th minute, thus the match ended in a stalemate.

Mbula Sarr, head coach of Late Njuga FC hailed his players for their wonderful display during match. He added that the game was fairly contested but they could have won.

He noted that the dismissal of their player was a blow for them but he was satisfied with the result.

Ebrima Lowe, head coach of Zurich FC said both teams played extremely well, adding: "I am impressed with the performance of my boys."

He added that they qualified for the nawetan proper this season but their players are very argil and their collectively powerful, saying he would continue working hard with them.

