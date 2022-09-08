Gambia: Ousman Sanno Stimulates Jambur Utd to Win Over Sanchaba Utd in Brikama Nawetan Qualifiers

Prolific striker Ousman Sanno on Monday inspired Jambur United to a narrow 1-0 victory over Sanchaba United in the ongoing 2022 Brikama 'nawetan' qualifiers played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Sanno's brilliant strike in the 49th minute of the match was enough to earn Jambur United FC a place in the third round of the Sateyba wet season biggest football jamboree qualifiers.

Sanchaba United reacted quickly for an equaliser and created some goal scoring chances but failed to capitalise on them thus the match ended 1-0 in favour of Jambur United FC.

Jambur United FC will now clash with Jambur Kankaliya FC in the third round of the on-going Brikama nawetan qualifiers.

The defeat saw the Sanchaba boys out of the 2022 Brikama nawetan qualifiers.

Sanchaba United FC will now hang their boots until next year after their exit from the on-going Brikama nawetan qualifiers.