Gambia: Referee Training Ends At NTTC

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) on Monday 5th September 2022 brings down the curtains on another successful FIFA Member Association (MA) Training Course for 30 elite referees at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

In declaring the training closed on behalf of the GFF President, Bakary K. Jammeh, 1st Vice President described refereeing as one of the most important components of football development.

"No Member Association can exercise its functions in developing or organising football without referees," Mr Jammeh said while assuring participants of his executive's resolve in continuing to build the capacities of referees. He also thanked FIFA for standing by The Gambia and the GFF in its football development initiatives.

Abdul Basit Ebrahim, Course Director and Technical Instructor from FIFA said he was satisfied with the level of commitment and discipline displayed by participants in the last six days while advising them to always maintain the good name of the country in executing their duties.

John Frank Mendy, chairman of the Referee's Association thanked participants for exercising high level of maturity and commitment throughout.

"We are closing the training on a high note and I am happy you guys did not let me down," he added.

Bubacarr Jallow on behalf of the local instructors commended the GFF through the Referee's Manager for their tireless efforts in making the training a success.

Nfally Jarju, in delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of his colleagues thanked GFF for making all their needs available and promised that they will make best use of the knowledge gained.

Source: GFF