Gambia: Empty Land Crowned Serrekunda West Super Cup Champions

Empty Land FC was on Sunday crowned winners of the Serrekunda West Alh. M.O. Fall Memorial Super Cup final after defeating Kanifing United 1-0 during a game played at the Serrekunda West Park.

Ebrima Sanyang scored the game's only goal for the 2019 FA Cup winners, Empty Land.

As winners, Empty Land was awarded a giant trophy, gold medals and a cash prize of D25, 000 while runners up, Kanifing United was awarded silver medals and a cash prize of D15, 000.

Both finalists, Empty Land and Kanifing United were also given a set of jerseys.

The Public Relations Officer for Serrekunda West Sports Development Organisation, Dodou Chinti, thanked the family of the Alh. M.O. Fall for their support as well as their other partners SOS BMZ Project and 4 Garbage Bins and Thema.