Ghana: Asenso-Boakye Sues Captain Smart for Defamation

The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has sued broadcaster Captain Smart, for defamation. Captain Smart is alleged to have accused the minister of abusing his office while serving as Deputy Chief of Staff, at the Office of the Presidency.

The minister also sued Media General, operators of Onua FM and TV, for allowing the broadcaster to use their platforms to peddle allegations against him.

Among other claims, Mr Asenso-Boakye is asking the court to order the defendant to pay defamatory damages of GH¢10 million and cost incurred including legal fees.

He further requested the court to order the defendant to publish an unqualified retraction and an apology within seven days after the judgment.

Additionally, the Minister petitioned the Court "for a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, his agents, assigns, servants and any person claiming authority through him from making and publishing any defamatory words against the plaintiff."

The plaintiff also asked the court to order an injunction restraining the Media General, operators of Onua TV, its agents, assigns, servants and any person from utilising its platforms for the propagation of false and malicious statements about him.

According to the writ of summons, "the plaintiff had suffered damage to his character and reputation by being portrayed through the accusation as a public officer and a person, who shields and protects a public servant engaged in acts of stealing, with no regard for the laws of Ghana and as one who abuses his office by interfering in the operations of a state agency to prevent the agency from sanctioning a deviant staff member."

The writ noted that, although the plaintiff requested an unqualified apology and retraction of the allegation, the repeated false and malicious statement on Onua FM and Television, the statement was true and refused to retract.

The plaintiff, in his statement of defamation, said the defendant alleged he abused his office as the deputy Chief of Staff and obstructed investigations or disciplinary proceedings against Mr Adubofuor, who he accused of being involved in acts of stealing at the Ghana Revenue Authority.

According to the plaintiff, the allegation was not only false but malicious.