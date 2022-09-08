Nigeria: SSS Raids Tukur Mamu's Kaduna Residence, Office

8 September 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The security operatives who raided his residence and office took phones and laptop computers.

The State Security Services (SSS) Thursday morning raided the residence and office of Tukur Mamu, following his arrest at the Aminu Kano International Airport on Wednesday.

Mr Mamu, a newspaper publisher, negotiated the release of some of the hostages in the March 2022 train abduction in Kaduna.

Mr Mamu was earlier arrested by Interpol in Egypt on his way to lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia. He was forced to return home to face further questioning by Nigerian authorities.

A family source confided in PREMIUM TIMES that the armed security operatives raided his house and office at about 12:30 a.m. The source said the operatives seized phones and laptop computers found at the premises.

The source also revealed that Mr Mamu' s wives who were travelling with him to Saudi Arabia have been released. However, his son, Ibrahim, and son-in-law Faisal, are still being held by security operatives.

The Management of Desert Herald Newspaper had in a statement on Wednesday condemned the arrest and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of its publisher.

Several weeks ago, Mr Mamu withdrew as the lead negotiator in securing the release of the hostages of the Kaduna train abduction. He accused the Nigerian government of threatening his life.

The terrorists who carried out the train attack are still holding on to some of the passengers.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X