Ghana: New IMF Mission Chief for Ghana Arrives in Ghana, Meets Ofori-Atta, 1st Deputy Governor

8 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The new International Monetary Fund, (IMF) Mission Chief for Ghana, StéphaneRoudet, has paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta and the first Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Maxwell OpokuAfari.

Stéphane Roudet is in the country following his appointment as the new IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, effective September 1, 2022.

StéphaneRoudet's arrival comes two days after the Managing Director of the IMF, KristalinaGeorgiva, reiterated her outfit's commitment to reaching an agreement with the Ghana Government by the end of this year for an economic programme.

According to citifmonline.com, in a closed-door meeting with the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday on the sidelines of the Africa Adaptation Summit, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the IMF boss told President Akufo-Addo that "we understand the urgency, and we will move as quickly as possible.

"Describing Ghana as a "superb country", she reiterated the determination of the fund to work with government and the Ministry of Finance, to ensure that an agreement is in place before the end of the year.StéphaneRoudet's visit sets the tone for a full negotiations to begin with the Government of Ghana.

He will also be calling on other heads of key government institutions in the country.

StéphaneRoudet is replacing Carlo Sdralevich, who will be taking on another assignment in the IMF's Finance Department.

