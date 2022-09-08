Ghana: 6 Districts, Municipalities in Ahafo Region Benefit From 1D1F

8 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Emmanuel Adu Gyamfi

Bechem — The Tano South Municipality is among the six districts and municipalities in the Ahafo Region to benefit from the One District, One Factory (1D1F) project, Mr Collins Offinam Takyi, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has disclosed.

The rest are the Tano North Municipality, Asunafo South district, Asutifi South District, Asunafo North Municipality and Asutifi North District.

Mr Takyi was addressing chiefs and people of Dwomoh in the Ahafo Region on Wednesday during an inspection of progress of work on an oil palm processing factory, under the 1D1F programme.

The MCE again inaugurated a two-unit classroom block for Dwomoh Roman Catholic Primary, a six-unit classroom block for Achiase M/A Primary, and Police headquarters.

He cut sod for the construction of a modern classroom block for the Ohianimguase District Assembly (D/A) Junior High School (JHS), and a modern abattoir in Bechem.

Mr Takyi said the projects were funded by the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), and District Assembly Common Fund - Responsive Factor Grant (DACF -RFF).

The Ahafo Regional Minister, George Yaw Boakye, who was on a two -day official visit to the Tano South Municipality, commended the MCE for the extension of massive infrastructural projects to the area.

Mr Boakye inspected progress of work on projects at Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School (SHS) and interacted with the students, especially the final years.

He also inspected ongoing roads infrastructure projects namely: Bechem - Techimantia - Akumadan street, Asuoso - Derma - Techimantia, and the phase two of Bechem town roads.

The Regional Minister had earlier paid courtesy calls on the Paramount Chiefs of Bechem Traditional Council, Nana Fosu Gyeabour Akoto, and Dwomoh Traditional Council, Nana Akoto Asamoah.

Nana Adoma Akyerekuaa 1, the Queen Mother of Ohianimguase, thanked the MCE for extending numerous projects and programmes to her community.

"My community has benefited from electricity supply, bore holes, classroom blocks, toilet facilities, among other projects. All these came under the ruling government," she noted.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X