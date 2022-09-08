Ghana: 6 Districts, Municipalities in Ahafo Region Benefit From 1D1F

Bechem — The Tano South Municipality is among the six districts and municipalities in the Ahafo Region to benefit from the One District, One Factory (1D1F) project, Mr Collins Offinam Takyi, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has disclosed.

The rest are the Tano North Municipality, Asunafo South district, Asutifi South District, Asunafo North Municipality and Asutifi North District.

Mr Takyi was addressing chiefs and people of Dwomoh in the Ahafo Region on Wednesday during an inspection of progress of work on an oil palm processing factory, under the 1D1F programme.

The MCE again inaugurated a two-unit classroom block for Dwomoh Roman Catholic Primary, a six-unit classroom block for Achiase M/A Primary, and Police headquarters.

He cut sod for the construction of a modern classroom block for the Ohianimguase District Assembly (D/A) Junior High School (JHS), and a modern abattoir in Bechem.

Mr Takyi said the projects were funded by the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), and District Assembly Common Fund - Responsive Factor Grant (DACF -RFF).

The Ahafo Regional Minister, George Yaw Boakye, who was on a two -day official visit to the Tano South Municipality, commended the MCE for the extension of massive infrastructural projects to the area.

Mr Boakye inspected progress of work on projects at Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School (SHS) and interacted with the students, especially the final years.

He also inspected ongoing roads infrastructure projects namely: Bechem - Techimantia - Akumadan street, Asuoso - Derma - Techimantia, and the phase two of Bechem town roads.

The Regional Minister had earlier paid courtesy calls on the Paramount Chiefs of Bechem Traditional Council, Nana Fosu Gyeabour Akoto, and Dwomoh Traditional Council, Nana Akoto Asamoah.

Nana Adoma Akyerekuaa 1, the Queen Mother of Ohianimguase, thanked the MCE for extending numerous projects and programmes to her community.

"My community has benefited from electricity supply, bore holes, classroom blocks, toilet facilities, among other projects. All these came under the ruling government," she noted.